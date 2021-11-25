EU Council Agrees On Draft Crypto-Rules, Tech Resilience

By Irene Madongo (November 25, 2021, 5:21 PM GMT) -- European Union government ministers have adopted two proposals to be included in the bloc's draft rules to regulate crypto-assets and ensure that businesses protect themselves from cyber-threats. The move, agreed on Wednesday, will be the basis for the European Council's negotiations with the European Parliament on the draft laws. The council, made up of national government ministers, is one of the EU's three legislative bodies with the Parliament and the commission. The two set of proposed rules — the Regulation on Markets in Crypto Assets and the Digital Operational Resilience Act — are part of the EU's digital finance package. The measures are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS