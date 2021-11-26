Gov't Pension Statement Reform Raises Mail Fraud Concerns

By Martin Croucher (November 26, 2021, 12:37 PM GMT) -- The government's plan to introduce new rules that will require millions of pension statements to be sent out in the mail at the same time every year could put Britons at risk of being targeted by scammers, a savings provider has warned. The so-called statement season proposed by the Department for Work and Pensions could result in fraudsters targeting wrongly-directed post, PensionBee said on Thursday. The government's planned statements season means that all pensions providers will have to send annual membership documents to members of retirement savings plans at the same time every year. Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said last month that the...

