Academic Union Warns Of More Strikes Over Pensions, Pay

By Irene Madongo (November 26, 2021, 4:59 PM GMT) -- A union for academics and lecturers has warned of potential disruption at up to 100 universities in the next year if disputes over pensions and pay conditions are not settled. The University and College Union, which is taking action against employers over cuts to retirement plans and salaries, said on Thursday that strikes at nearly 60 universities will go ahead between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3. The union, which represents 130,000 staff, said it would be balloting members at 42 additional universities, where the vote had narrowly missed a government-imposed turnout threshold — "in some cases by only one or two...

