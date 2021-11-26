Directors Banned For 11 Years Over Ethical Water Scam

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 26, 2021, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Two directors have been banned from running companies in the U.K. for 11 years after being caught swindling investors who thought they were investing in ethical water programs out of £800,000 ($1 million), a government agency said on Friday. The Insolvency Service said it has disqualified Michael Livesey and Ross Perry from being involved in managing companies until 2032. The pair were directors of Global Water Group Ltd., which claimed to sell ethically based investment bonds to support water projects around the world. Livesey and Perry persuaded investors to hand over £800,000, which the agency said was a large proportion of their...

