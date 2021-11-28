4th Circ. Judge Reverses Decision To Take Senior Status

By James Arkin (November 28, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- Judge Robert B. King of the Fourth Circuit reversed his decision to take senior status last week, eliminating a vacancy President Joe Biden could have filled on the appellate court. King informed the White House in a letter that he was rescinding his decision and remaining on active status, Patricia S. Connor, the court's clerk, confirmed to Law360 in an email. King had decided in August to take senior status but did not set a date for his judicial semi-retirement. He has been on the Fourth Circuit for more than two decades, since being nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1998....

