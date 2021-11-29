FCA Moves To Cap Fees For Financial Misselling Claims

By Najiyya Budaly (November 29, 2021, 11:42 AM GMT) -- The City watchdog said on Monday that it will limit to 30% the fees charged by claims management companies for winning claims for clients against finance companies, as it seeks to save consumers approximately £9.6 million ($12.8 million) a year. The City watchdog has published new rules that set a cap for claims managers which handle consumer complaints about financial products such as insurance, mortgages and loans. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Financial Conduct Authority has set out new rules that set a cap for claims managers which handle consumer complaints about financial products such as insurance, mortgages and loans. Claims management companies,...

