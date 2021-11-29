Deals Specialist Joins White & Case From Clifford Chance

By Irene Madongo (November 29, 2021, 1:59 PM GMT) -- White & Case LLP said on Monday that it has appointed David Lewis from Clifford Chance as a partner at its London office, as it moves to strengthen its mergers and acquisitions team. Lewis, who was a partner and co-head of the mining and metals group at Clifford Chance, is experienced in covering debt for equity restructuring, White & Chase said. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions and equity investments, with a focus on the mining and energy sectors. John Reiss, White & Case partner and global head of the mergers and acquisitions practice, said the firm's London team is growing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS