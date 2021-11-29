FCA Urges Banks To Lower Bar For 'Mortgage Prisoners'

By Irene Madongo (November 29, 2021, 4:53 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has called on banks to consider lowering lending criteria for people stuck in mortgage deals that they cannot switch, according to a review published on Monday. The Financial Conduct Authority estimates that there are 47,000 "mortgage prisoners" who are unable to switch to a better deal because they have characteristics that lenders do not accept, the review reveals. Those include inadequate income or an impaired credit history. Mortgage prisoners are up-to-date on payments but cannot get a better deal even though they could benefit from doing so, the watchdog said. The regulator said it wants lenders to look into...

