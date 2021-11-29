Activist Ancora Takes Aim At Plastic Packaging Giant Berry

By Benjamin Horney (November 29, 2021, 11:46 AM EST) -- Activist investor Ancora on Monday called for a strategic review of Indiana-based plastic packaging products maker Berry Global, saying the company should increase its existing share repurchase plan from $50 million to $1 billion and also explore a potential sale. Ohio-headquartered Ancora Holdings Group LLC, which owns a roughly 1% stake in Berry Global Group Inc., believes the company's foundation is strong, but thinks it is massively undervalued, according to a letter sent to the Berry board of directors that was made public Monday. Per Ancora, since Tom Salmon assumed the role of CEO for Berry in February 2017, the company's...

