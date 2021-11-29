Fried Frank Looks To Boost Associates' Year-End Bonuses

By Kevin Penton (November 29, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP is the latest firm to jump into the year-end bonus pool, matching offers by other BigLaw firms of up to $115,000 in base bonuses to associates who work in the U.S. and London, based on their seniority. Associates who came on board in 2021 stand to pocket up to $15,000 depending on when they joined Fried Frank, with second years looking to receive $20,000 and third years expected to get $30,000, according to a Nov. 24 internal memo obtained by Law360. Associates also stand to receive additional bonus awards of up to $30,000 above...

