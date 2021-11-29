WTO Delays Talks Over IP Waiver Amid New Variant Concerns

By Andrew Karpan (November 29, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- World Trade Organization officials have postponed in-person negotiations over a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines that were set to begin Tuesday, citing an attempt to avoid the spread of a new and particularly transmissible strain of the disease. The decision came down late Friday from Honduras delegate Dacio Castillo, currently chair of the WTO's General Council. It put an indefinite pause on plans for the trade organization's 12th ministerial conference, a biennial meeting of its top brass that was initially scheduled to take place last year in Kazakhstan and was itself canceled amid the onset of...

