Legal Education Site Can't Escape Attorney's ADA Suit

By Carolina Bolado (November 29, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge declined Monday to dismiss a proposed class suit accusing LawPracticeCLE LLC of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide captioning to make its online continuing legal education courses accessible to hearing-impaired individuals. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung rejected LawPracticeCLE's motion to dismiss the suit after finding that neither party had cited conclusive case law as to whether Title III of the ADA, which requires businesses that are generally open to the public to comply with ADA regulations, applies to private entities that are not public accommodations. "In light of the authority cited by...

