Former FINRA Market Regulation Chief Joins Sidley Austin

By Matt Perez (November 29, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced on Monday the addition of a former member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's senior leadership team for enforcement as a partner in its securities enforcement and regulatory practice group out of its New York office. Lara Thyagarajan was most recently FINRA enforcement's senior vice president and head of market regulations enforcement and litigation. She joins Sidley Austin after 15 years at the organization, which is a government-authorized nonprofit that oversees U.S. broker-dealers. "Lara is a highly regarded enforcement professional that our partners have known for many years," Stephen Cohen, co-leader of the firm's regulatory and enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS