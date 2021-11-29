Catalent Can't Duck IP Suit Over Epilepsy Drug Vimpat

By Britain Eakin (November 29, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday denied a bid to dismiss UCB's suit against Catalent Pharma Solutions over its importation of the active ingredient in anti-epileptic drug Vimpat, saying the complaint plausibly alleges infringement. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove said dismissal is not warranted at this stage of the case. The judge rejected Catalent's argument that UCB Inc. failed to adequately state a claim that Catalent's imports of lacosamide infringe outside of the Hatch-Waxman Act's safe harbor provision, which shields suppliers assisting generic-drug makers developing products for approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Judge Van Tatenhove said...

