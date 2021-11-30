Nev. Pot Shop Faces $487K Fine, Ban Over Missing Merch

By Katryna Perera (November 30, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Nevada pot dispensary faces a potential fine of $487,500 and a revocation of its licenses after allegedly violating numerous provisions of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Regulations, including leaving doors to its growing facilities unlocked and failing to report a theft of dozens of cannabis plants. The Cannabis Compliance Board of the State of Nevada filed a complaint for disciplinary action against The Harvest Foundation LLC on Nov. 18. Jurisdiction of the matter falls to the Nevada Compliance Board, which will determine the level of disciplinary action, according to the complaint. The basis of the complaint stems from Harvest's medical and...

