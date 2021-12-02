Law360 (December 2, 2021, 1:11 PM EST) -- Tom Girardi allegedly grifted clients for years and got away with it. But how? In Episode 2 of our podcast exploring the downfall of Girardi, we dig into the conditions at the State Bar of California that allowed wrongdoing to go unchecked. This Week Law360 Explores: A Low Bar In California Your browser does not support the audio element. With the new season of our podcast, Law360 Explores: The Fall of Tom Girardi, investigative reporter Brandon Lowrey, managing editor Amber McKinney and producer Steven Trader break down how Girardi became the king of the California litigation world while hiding his alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS