Jan. 6 Panel Plans Vote To Hold Trump DOJ Atty In Contempt

By Justin Wise (November 29, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol said Monday that it would vote this week on whether to hold Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former top lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice during the Trump administration, in contempt of Congress. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is planning a vote to hold Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former DOJ lawyer who is alleged to have helped plot efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in contempt of Congress. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images) The panel, which consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, said...

