Jan. 6 Panel Recommends Contempt For Ex-DOJ Atty Clark

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend holding Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former top U.S. Department of Justice lawyer during the Trump administration, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with their probe. The panel, which consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted 9-0 in favor of a report recommending Clark be cited for criminal contempt of Congress and referred for prosecution after he refused to answer questions about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election when Clark appeared before the panel last month. The House will now vote whether to hold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS