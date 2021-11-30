Pension Protections Launched After £30M Scam Loss Warning

By Martin Croucher (November 30, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- Pension providers now have the power to suspend or block the transfer of savings where they suspect fraud, amid warnings from experts that an "overzealous" application of the new rules could create delays in moving cash. The new rules, introduced on Tuesday, were published by the government at the start of the month after watchdogs said that £30 million ($40 million) of retirement savings had been lost to fraud in three years. Pension providers are now able to block a transfer if they spot "red flags," such as a member applying to move their money following an unsolicited call from an unregulated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS