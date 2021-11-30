Storm Arwen Insurance Losses Could Hit £300M, PwC Says

By Irene Madongo (November 30, 2021, 12:16 PM GMT) -- A devastating storm that brought 100mph gusts of wind and snow to parts of Britain over the weekend, causing widespread disruption across the country, could cost insurance companies up to £300 million ($400 million), according to estimates by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mohammad Khan, general insurance leader at PwC UK, said on Monday that insurers have been fielding a high volume of calls about the damage wrought by Storm Arwen to homes and vehicles. "Based on the breadth of Storm Arwen and the damage seen so far, we estimate the insurance losses could be between £250 million and £300 million. Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis last year...

