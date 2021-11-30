UK To Force Facebook To Unwind $400M Giphy Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (November 30, 2021, 10:32 AM GMT) -- The antitrust regulator said on Tuesday that Facebook must sell Giphy Inc., its online image platform, after finding that its recently completed acquisition gives rise to competition problems that could harm social media users and advertisers in Britain. Facebook's $400 million deal to buy Giphy has already taken away the largest provider of GIFs as a "potential challenger in the display advertising market," the competition authority said. (iStock) Facebook's acquisition of Giphy, which it bought in 2020, would reduce competition between social media platforms, the Competition and Markets Authority said it has found. The $400 million deal has already removed Giphy, the...

