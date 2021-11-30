Top EU Court Blocks Latvia Central Banker's Immunity Bid

By Silvia Martelli (November 30, 2021, 2:37 PM GMT) -- Central bank governors in the European Union cannot enjoy immunity if they commit fraud, the bloc's top court said on Tuesday in a fight over Latvia's efforts to charge a former bank boss accused of bribery. The European Central Bank and the national authorities of member states carrying out criminal proceedings have powers to determine whether governors carried out the allegedly criminal conduct in their official capacity and can therefore enjoy EU immunity, the European Court of Justice said. But the immunity must be waived if that is not the case, the ECJ added. Governors enjoy immunity from criminal proceedings under European...

