Brazilian Fintech Startup Nubank Cuts IPO Projection To $2.5B

By Tom Zanki (November 30, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings Ltd. on Tuesday lowered pricing expectations for its initial public offering, which could raise $2.5 billion as part of a dual listing in the United States and Brazil, with representation from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel White & Case LLP. Sao Paulo-based Nu, known as Nubank, said it plans to offer nearly 290 million shares priced between $8 and $9, raising nearly $2.5 billion at midpoint. The terms are lower than Nubank's original projection of $10 to $11 per share, which would have raised about $3 billion at midpoint. The revision also means...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS