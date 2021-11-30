German Authorities Search PwC's Offices In Fraud Case

By Todd Buell (November 30, 2021, 12:19 PM EST) -- German authorities searched the offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers, as well as the residences of current and former employees, as part of a wide-ranging investigation into an alleged tax fraud scheme, prosecutors in the city of Frankfurt said Tuesday. German prosecutors searched the offices and residences of current and former employees of an unnamed audit firm as part of a wide-ranging investigation into an alleged tax fraud scheme, the prosecutors said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Prosecutors searched the residences of four leading employees of the company — identified on Tuesday as PwC in German press reports and later confirmed — as well as four former leading...

