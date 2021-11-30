LeClairRyan Trustee's $9.5M Deal With Insurer, Execs OK'd

By Jack Karp (November 30, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- The trustee for the bankrupt LeClairRyan has received the go-ahead from a Virginia federal judge for a nearly $9.5 million settlement with the firm's insurer and former leaders of allegations of a conspiracy with legal services provider UnitedLex that helped sink the firm. Columbia Casualty Co. will pay LeClairRyan's Chapter 7 trustee, Lynn Tavenner, $9.475 million to settle certain "covered claims" including breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and fraud, according to the deal approved on Monday by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin R. Huennekens in Richmond. The multimillion-dollar settlement amount is likely more than what the firm's estate would...

