More Spending On Outside Counsel Expected In '22

By Kevin Penton (December 2, 2021, 11:01 AM EST) -- Mergers and acquisitions, employment disputes and cybersecurity concerns are expected to be among the drivers for growth in the legal industry in 2022, as companies continue to spend more money to outsource their legal work to law firms, a new report shows. BTI Consulting Group anticipates that outside counsel spending will increase from $71.2 billion in 2021 to $76.2 billion next year, as the legal challenges that companies face broaden and a tight labor market means they may not have enough assistance from their in-house attorneys, the group said in its annual Practice Outlook. The increase in spending for outside counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS