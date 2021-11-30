Juul's Trade Victory Under Review At The ITC

By Alyssa Aquino (November 30, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- E-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc.'s recent trade victory has fallen under scrutiny by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which announced it would partially review a trade judge's ruling that rivals were importing illegal copycats of Juul's nicotine pods. ITC Judge MaryJoan McNamara ruled on Oct. 14 that nicotine pod imports were violating Juul's design patents covering JUULpods — the nicotine cartridges that are inserted into its e-cigarette device — and threatening the domestic industry Juul had established in the U.S. To address the trade violations, Judge McNamara recommended a far-reaching general exclusion order blocking imports that infringed Juul's designs. But the...

