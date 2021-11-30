GrayRobinson Adds Estate Planning Shareholder In Fla.

By Adrian Cruz (November 30, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Fast-growing Florida firm GrayRobinson added an experienced shareholder with a focus on estate planning, wealth preservation, and elder law to its trusts and estates practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Brooke Benzio joined GrayRobinson earlier this month after spending eight years with regional firm Rossway Swan Tierney Barry & Oliver PL. She told Law360 on Tuesday that she chose to join the firm because of its reputation and the wide range of practice areas it offers clients. "I have worked with attorneys at the firm before joining, and they have all been solution-oriented," she said. "They want to get things done for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS