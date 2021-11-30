Seward & Kissel Hires Ex-Practus Atty For Investment Group

By Matt Perez (November 30, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Seward & Kissel LLP announced on Tuesday it has added an attorney to its investment management group from Practus LLP. Alexandra Alberstadt joins Seward & Kissel LLP as counsel in the firm's New York office, after most recently serving as a partner at Practus. In her new role, she will work with registered fund and mutual fund clients. "We are excited to welcome Alex to our team," said the co-heads of the firm's investment management group, Pat Poglinco and Robert Van Grover, in a statement. "She is an exceptional lawyer with a wealth of experience counseling investment companies. Her experience representing...

