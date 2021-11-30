Parents, Fla. Agree New Law Moots School Masks Rule Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 30, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The state of Florida and parents challenging a statewide rule banning COVID-19 face mask mandates in public schools have jointly moved to dismiss the case, agreeing that a law enacted after a recent special legislative session makes the matter moot. The parents expressed disappointment Tuesday that the matter would not be decided in the courts after they were outmaneuvered by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who called the special session while appealing a judgment striking down the disputed rule he had kick-started. But they also expressed resolve that they had at least partially achieved their objectives with their early success in the litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS