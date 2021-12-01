USPTO, Fed. Circ. Picks Breeze Through Senate Questioning

By Britain Eakin (December 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominees to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Federal Circuit faced relatively friendly questions Wednesday from the Senate panel tasked with advancing their nominations. Katherine Vidal, who, if approved, will become the second woman ever confirmed to lead the USPTO, said she would support efforts to create more clarity around patent subject matter eligibility, work to ensure patent quality and look "more closely" at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's controversial policy of denying patent reviews in light of co-pending district court litigation. "I have no agenda other than...

