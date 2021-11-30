The Bank Of London Opens Its Doors With $1.1B Valuation

By Elise Hansen (November 30, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- The Bank of London launched Tuesday with a $1.1 billion valuation and an aim to transform settlement and clearing processes and global transactions, which it said are riddled with inefficiencies and risk. The London-headquartered bank said it is a "purpose-built" global clearing agency and transaction bank. It will cater to clients such as other banks, clearing houses, asset managers, governments, financial services providers and non-bank companies looking to offer financial products, the announcement said. The Bank of London hopes to use its proprietary technology to streamline traditional banking processes, which should reduce risks and lower costs, the announcement said. Founder and...

