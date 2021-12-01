Vape And Pot Cos. File Dueling Briefs Over 'Breeze' Marks

By Sarah Jarvis (December 1, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Vaping company Breeze Smoke LLC and cannabis company Trucenta Holdings LLC have filed dueling briefs in a Michigan federal court, both claiming they have priority over the "Breeze" mark for their wares. Breeze Smoke, which filed suit against Trucenta in August for federal trademark infringement and other claims, said in a Monday brief that the court should enter judgment in its favor on all claims and counterclaims in the case. The company argued that it has used its Breeze marks in connection with tobacco and vaping products through sales in interstate commerce since as early as May 2019, while Trucenta has...

