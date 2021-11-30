CIT Orders Feds To Try Again With Italian Pasta Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (November 30, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the Commerce Department on Tuesday to explain why it punished Italian pasta makers with high anti-dumping duties when it hadn't ruled that the businesses failed to cooperate with a trade investigation. Commerce had used adverse facts available to calculate a 91.76% anti-dumping duty for Pasta Zara SpA and its affiliate Ghigi 1870 SpA after a programming error rendered the companies' payments information unverifiable and required Commerce to fill the data gap. But while the missing information allowed the department to use other available data, it couldn't also justify using adverse facts available, as the data gap "says nothing" about the importers' behavior, CIT...

