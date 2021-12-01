Husch Blackwell Grows Virtual Office With Finance Hire

By Emily Lever (December 1, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has added a new partner in its financial services group who will be based in its virtual office, the latest in a series of attorneys to join the entirely remote team this year, the firm announced Wednesday. Susan Seaman, formerly a financial services attorney at Dreher Tomkies LLP office in Columbus, Ohio, focuses on consumer financial services law and small business funding regulation. She will be based in Husch Blackwell's virtual office, referred to as The Link, and is the 28th attorney to join that office this year, saying the move allowed her to meet the needs of...

