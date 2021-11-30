Travis Scott Hires O'Melveny Litigator For Astroworld Defense

By Angela Childers (November 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Veteran litigator Daniel Petrocelli of Los Angeles law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP has signed on to represent musician Travis Scott against allegations following the deadly crowd surge at his Nov. 5 Astroworld concert in Houston, where 10 concertgoers were killed and scores more were seriously injured. Petrocelli, who chairs the firm's trial practice, will serve as lead counsel and be joined by O'Melveny partners Steve Brody and Sabrina Strong, an O'Melveny spokesman confirmed Tuesday. As a longtime media and entertainment litigator, Petrocelli has represented media giant Twentieth Century Fox in a dispute with Netflix over executive poaching and won a...

