Senate Judiciary Preps 12 Nom Votes Ahead Of Year-End Push

By James Arkin (November 30, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee could advance as many as a dozen of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees later this week, creating a large pot of candidates available for confirmation votes on the Senate floor in the final month of the year. On Thursday, two Ninth Circuit nominees and 10 district court picks in six states are expected to receive votes in the Judiciary Committee, which has not advanced any judicial picks since late October. There are already four federal judge nominees who are awaiting confirmation votes in the full Senate, two additional picks for the Ninth Circuit and two for district courts...

