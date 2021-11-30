Pa. Justices Keep School Mask Order In Place Before Hearing

By Matthew Santoni (November 30, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that a statewide school mask mandate can remain in place for now, throwing out a lower court's order that the mandate must be lifted or replaced by Dec. 4. Five of Pennsylvania's seven justices restored a stay on the Commonwealth Court's ruling that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam improperly skipped the state's regulatory review process when she ordered that all Keystone State students, school staff and visitors must wear masks, since the high court was waiting to hear the state's appeal of that ruling. "The order of the Commonwealth Court ... granting the application...

