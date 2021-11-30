DC Circ. Skeptical Of Trump's Bid To Block Capital Riot Docs

By Khorri Atkinson (November 30, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel expressed strong doubts Tuesday about former President Donald Trump's blanket assertion of executive privilege to shield his White House records from a House panel probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, suggesting that he doesn't have standing to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to waive his privilege claim. A three-judge panel that heard more than three hours of oral arguments in Trump's bid to block the House select committee from accessing documents concerning his actions leading up to and during the deadly insurrection carried out by a violent mob of his supporters, and the judges appeared inclined to affirm...

