Grayscale Calls SEC's Rejection Of Bitcoin ETFs Unfair

By Elise Hansen (November 30, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should change course and greenlight Grayscale's proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund, attorneys for the fund argued Monday, saying refusal to do so after allowing bitcoin futures ETFs could run afoul of administrative law. Grayscale Investments LLC's counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP submitted a letter urging the SEC to accept a proposal for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to list on NYSE Arca Inc. as an exchange-traded product. NYSE Arca has proposed to list shares of the trust under the symbol "BTC." The SEC recently allowed several ETFs that invest in bitcoin futures to begin trading. But...

