8th Circ. Won't Rehear Ameren Corp. Air Quality Permit Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 1, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit refused requests from both environmental regulators and Ameren Corp. to rehear a case where a lower court forced the company to obtain air quality permits for a Missouri plant costing up to $2.5 billion. In a one-page order filed Tuesday, the Eighth Circuit declared, without explaining itself, it would not rehear the case and it would not hear it en banc. Ameren Corp. had argued that a lower court ruling went too far in allowing the federal government to superimpose Missouri's right to devise its own plan to meet Clean Air Act standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,...

