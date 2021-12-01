Gov't Mulls Overhaul Of Pension Fees To Spur Investment

By Martin Croucher (December 1, 2021, 8:31 PM GMT) -- The British government said it wants to lift barriers preventing pension funds from investing in U.K. startup businesses or green infrastructure projects, with an overhaul to the way schemes charge their members. The Department for Work and Pensions launched a consultation Tuesday over changes to the so-called default charge cap, which stops schemes from levying fees on members of above 0.75% of savings every year. Officials hope the measures will mean that defined contribution pension schemes are more likely to invest in long-term illiquid assets like environmentally friendly infrastructure projects, as the country aims to meet the target of net-zero carbon...

