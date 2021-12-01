Sidley Guides Gallagher's $4B Willis Re Acquisition

By Martin Croucher (December 1, 2021, 11:09 AM GMT) -- Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. said on Wednesday that it has completed the $4 billion acquisition of the reinsurance broking arm of rival Willis Towers Watson, after winning approval from regulators for the deal. The acquisition was initiated under a planned $30 billion merger between Willis Towers and Aon, but survived the collapse of that deal. (iStock) The company said the Willis Re business unit will join and trade under its existing Gallagher Re brand. The acquisition was initiated under a planned $30 billion merger between Willis Towers Watson and Aon PLC, but survived the collapse of that deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS