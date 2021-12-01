EU Watchdog Weighs Utility Of Live Pensions Portal

By Irene Madongo (December 1, 2021, 2:41 PM GMT) -- An online system to provide an overview of retirement plans will need more resources if it is to provide detailed information, the European Union's insurance and pensions regulator warned on Wednesday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has submitted a document to the European Commission, setting out the advantages and disadvantages for consumers of having an online pensions portal, or dashboard. The authority is trying to raise awareness of the retirement income that savers can expect to enjoy in the future. The dashboard will allow retirement savers to view and interact with information, including visuals such as maps and graphs...

