FCA Finalizes Rules On Push Toward Pension Guidance

By Irene Madongo (December 1, 2021, 5:25 PM GMT) -- Pension providers will need from June 2022 to give clients a "stronger nudge" toward official retirement savings guidance before they access their cash, the City watchdog said on Wednesday. The Financial Conduct Authority said nudging savers toward advice unit Pension Wise will make it easier for them to book a free appointment with the service as part of requirements to make companies to implement new rules. Pension Wise is offered by the government-backed Money and Pension Service through its MoneyHelper brand. Figures from the service showed in January that there was a low uptake of the facility, with fewer than one...

