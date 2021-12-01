Watchdog Issues Record Fine For Pensions Cold-Calling

By Najiyya Budaly (December 1, 2021, 12:53 PM GMT) -- Britain's data watchdog said on Wednesday that it has hit a financial advisory business with a record fine of £140,000 ($187,000) for pensions cold-calling, after finding that the company contacted consumers illegally more than 107,000 times. The Information Commissioner's Office said that it has fined EB Associates Group Ltd. for asking so-called lead generators — third-party marketing companies — to make cold calls on its behalf. "Our priority is to protect people, and we will always take robust action against companies operating illegally for their own financial gain," Andy Curry, head of investigations at the ICO, said. Companies face fines of up...

