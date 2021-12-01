Latham-Led Cybersecurity Biz ReliaQuest Tops $1B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (December 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- ReliaQuest, a cybersecurity company guided by Latham & Watkins, said Wednesday it has surpassed a $1 billion valuation in a growth equity round led by global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. The Tampa, Florida-based ReliaQuest raised an undisclosed amount in the funding round, which included participating investors Ten Eleven Ventures, FTV Capital, and ReliaQuest's founder and CEO Brian Murphy, in addition to KKR, according to the announcement. ReliaQuest develops a cloud-based software platform called GrayMatter that uses automation to detect possible security threats, including ransomware and phishing attempts, according to its website. The company has doubled its customers and expanded...

