CVC Ditches €1.63B Intertrust Bid; Other Suitors Remain

By Benjamin Horney (December 1, 2021, 10:54 AM EST) -- U.K. private equity shop CVC Capital Partners said Wednesday that it has abandoned its €1.63 billion ($1.85 billion) pursuit of Dutch administrative services provider Intertrust NV, although the target could still be purchased by a different buyer. CVC and Intertrust said Nov. 12 that they had entered into exclusive discussions about a potential go-private deal. At the time, they said their talks centered on a potential takeover offer from CVC that would be valued at €18 per share. The plans also included CVC merging Intertrust with TMF Group BV, a fellow administrative services provider CVC has owned since 2017. On Wednesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS