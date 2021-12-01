Pogust Millrood Merges With Global Civil Justice Unit

By Sarah Martinson (December 1, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Pogust Millrood LLC, a U.S.-based personal injury and mass torts boutique, said Wednesday that it will merge with its global, environmental and social justice-focused sister firm, PGMBM, taking the next step in the firms' growth cycle. Harris Pogust, PGMBM chairman and Pogust Millrood partner, said in a statement that since PGMBM was founded in 2017, the firm has grown to more than 500 employees in several countries around the world. "Now is the time to bring our amazing team at Pogust Millrood under the PGMBM umbrella and share our joint experiences and knowledge to help those in need of our assistance not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS