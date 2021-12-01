Meet The 3 Ex-BigLaw Attys Trying To Solve The MLB Lockout

By Zachary Zagger (December 1, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball appears headed for a lockout with owners and players deadlocked on a new collective bargaining agreement, increasing the chances of a prolonged work stoppage that could have a lasting impact on the league as sports seek to get back on track amid the pandemic. Negotiations between the Major League Baseball Players Association and the owners, represented by the commissioner's office, ended Wednesday with the current CBA set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, leaving baseball on the brink of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 players' strike. The owners have the option to lock out the players...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS